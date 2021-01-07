What Alabama’s Congressional delegation had to say about Capitol riots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a second day of protests Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol went under lockdown as lawmakers met to certify the results of the November presidential election.
During the day, supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police, eventually storming the Capitol building as lawmakers were evacuated. In the midst of the breach, one woman was shot dead, three others died from injuries and dozens of others were hurt.
New video shows the moments law enforcement officers began to clear out the U.S. Capitol Complex around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please be advised that there is some profanity in the video, viewer discretion is advised.
The chaos at the Capitol building temporarily delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election.
Nearly all of Alabama’s Congressional delegation weighed in on the events that unfolded that day.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mike Rogers have not released statements on the riots at the time this article was posted Thursday morning.