What Alabama’s Congressional delegation had to say about Capitol riots

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a second day of protests Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol went under lockdown as lawmakers met to certify the results of the November presidential election.

During the day, supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police, eventually storming the Capitol building as lawmakers were evacuated. In the midst of the breach, one woman was shot dead, three others died from injuries and dozens of others were hurt.

New video shows the moments law enforcement officers began to clear out the U.S. Capitol Complex around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please be advised that there is some profanity in the video, viewer discretion is advised.

The chaos at the Capitol building temporarily delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election.

Nearly all of Alabama’s Congressional delegation weighed in on the events that unfolded that day.

Congress won't be deterred or intimidated by this insurrection and violence.



We will carry out our constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College results tonight.



On January 20 Joe Biden & Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President & Vice President. My full statement👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/WK6hjyAFV2 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 7, 2021

MY FULL STATEMENT ON CAPITOL VIOLENCE: pic.twitter.com/LdpMazHkJt — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

From Antifa & BLM to the lawlessness we witnessed in the U.S. Capitol today, I have – and always will – condemn violence.



The American people deserve to have their voice heard, but until law and order is restored, we cannot investigate these voter irregularities. — Barry Moore (@BarryMoore) January 7, 2021

Americans have a right to protest, but violence is never the answer. I’m praying for the safety of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the law enforcement protecting us. — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) January 6, 2021

Thank you to all who have reached out with concern for my staff and me. We are safe and grateful for our dedicated Capitol Police. Please join me in praying for the healing of our country. This is a sad day for everyone and the scenes we witnessed today were unacceptable. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 7, 2021

Here’s a short video I recorded commenting on what occurred today here at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/xbkSJg6gUk — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 6, 2021

Today is a very dark day for our country. I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 6, 2021

Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mike Rogers have not released statements on the riots at the time this article was posted Thursday morning.