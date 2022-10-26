SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday.

An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life.

Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed in the February storm, so she understands what it’s like to lose everything due to a severe weather event.

“You can’t just live in fear, you have to operate by faith an believe and trust God, because nobody is safe,” Pickens said. “We don’t know where the storms in life will hit [but] you have to live by faith.”

Pastor Pickens and her congregation are hoping the new church building will be ready sometime next year.

“We thank and praise God for what’s going on with the building and for those who have donated to help us rebuild,” Pickens said. “We still have a ways to go and we are still asking for donations from those who can help us.”

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden is also glad the storm passed by and didn’t cause any problems, but his staff was on standby in case of an emergency.

“We try to put the word out to everyone to be weather aware and this could potentially be a bad weather day,” Weeden said. “If we go under a tornado warning, you need to have a plan to have somewhere safe to go and get out of your mobile home is what we always preach.”

Weeden says all three Hale County storm shelters were open all day Tuesday just in case.