(WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.
According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.
Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.
According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATEST POSTS
- Missouri becomes first state to file lawsuit against Chinese government over COVID-19
- Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday
- 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled
- Woman coughs in officer’s face after police bust party during ‘stay-at-home’ order
- WATCH: ‘Operation Back to Work’ rally held in Montgomery as many demand Gov. Ivey reopen Alabama