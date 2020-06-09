(CNN NEWSSOURCE) — Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal.
The restaurant chain faced beef shortages last month as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily shut down some meat plants. One analyst estimated that nearly one out of five Wendy’s restaurants was out of beef last month which forced those locations to shift toward chicken products.
Analysts say Wendy’s was more exposed to shortages because it relies on fresh beef more than some of its competitors.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham extends face mask ordinance through July 3
- WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church
- Support Vulcan Park and Museum
- Wendy’s says its beef supply is almost back to normal
- Center Point man shot while confronting intruder