WellHouse breaks ground on new relief project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Wellhouse, one of the largest providers of services for female survivors of sex trafficking in the United States, broke ground on a new residential building for minors who have been involved in sex trafficking.

This home will offer support to victims under the age of 18 such as recovery programs and emergency accommodation.

“We look forward to providing next-level care to children who are in dire need of safety and healing, after trafficking, and we hope to forge the path for other organizations to follow,” said WellHouse CEO Carolyn Potter.

Beyond the residential building, a chapel will be built on the 60-acre piece of land right outside of Birmingham dedicated to helping the minors who have been sexually exploited. This home will hold 10 beds for these minors and the campus as a whole will reach a survivor capacity of 50.

The funding for this new safe house was granted by the Housing Affordability Trust. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2021.

To learn more about The WellHouse and how you can help, click here.

