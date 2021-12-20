‘We’ll take the Watch from here’: Charlie, retired Hoover PD K-9, dies at 14

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department announced Saturday that retired K-9 officer, Charlie, passed away. He was 14.

Charlie, who joined HPD in 2013, had retired back in 2020 and lived with his partner, Sgt. Scott Prentiss, and his family. HPD said Charlie was “very popular at schools, community events and on social media.”

Before serving with the department, Charlie joined the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to Afghanistan.

“We are grateful for your service to our country and the citizens of Hoover. Rest well, Charlie. We’ll take the Watch from here. Good boy,” HPD said in a Facebook post.