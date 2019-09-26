Police find naked man on Birmingham-Shuttlesworth tarmac

Videos are courtesy of Stephen Reeves (@stephenshootsit)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Guests at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport had an interesting view after a naked man was spotted on the tarmac.

Birmingham police told CBS 42 that the man was robbed in the area and made his way to the airport property. He was taken into custody and found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant in Shelby County.

Witnesses shared the experience on Twitter:

