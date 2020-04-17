Kenya governor puts Hennessy bottles in COVID-19 care packages

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko walks outside to take a nasal sample from a patient seeking a test for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya. The company, which is offering tests to patients with a doctor’s referral, was previously having to send samples to South Africa for testing but is now completing the testing in-house in Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

KENYA (CNN/WIAT) — According to CNN, Kenya governor Mike Sinko of the Kenyan capital city Nairobi, is facing scrutiny for reportedly giving out COVID-19 care packages with a surprise item: Hennessy.

Sonko confirmed in a media briefing on Tuesday that the care packages would include small bottles of cognac. He says his reason for giving out the alcohol was to provide a “throat sanitizer”. In a Twitter video he says “alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization, (WHO), says the consumption of alcohol does not protect against COVID-19 and can be dangerous or increase the risk of it. Alcohol can weaken the health of a person and make them more vulnerable to viruses.

The CEO of Amref Health Africa, Githinji Gitahi, “condemned” Sonko’s claim on Twitter and ordered recipients of the care packages to dump the alcohol.

