Angry Wingstop customer throws cash register

Antelope, Calif. (WIAT) — A video has gone viral after capturing the moment an angry customer vandalized the inside of a WingStop restaurant in Antelope, California. Witnesses say the angry confrontation started after a mix up with the man’s order.

What started as a tense exchange between a Wingstop employee and an angry customer quickly turned into a cash register being tossed to the floor and through a window.

According to the Sacramento county sheriff’s office, deputies showed up 30 minutes later.

Investigators said they are still waiting for an official report to be filed by the owners of the Wingstop, and with the customer information already on file, authorities should be able to make an arrest soon.

