154 pounds of prohibited bologna seized at the border

EL PASO, TEXAS (CNN) — Border officials busted a driver trying to smuggle contraband in from México.

That contraband?

Bologna.

Officials questioned a man at a crossing in El Paso after noticing red rolls behind his seat.

Apparently, the man knew he was not allowed to bring in products containing pork because he lied and said it was turkey ham.

That would have been allowed, but pork is forbidden because it can introduce disease to the domestic pork industry.

The suspect obviously was not transporting the meat just for personal consumption officers seized 14 rolls of it weighing 154 pounds.

A press release from the customs and border protection office says the Mexican bologna was then destroyed though it’s not exactly clear how.

As for the driver, they let him go, so he’s got something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

