Weekend will be filled with big events in Central Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you’ll have plenty of opportunities throughout the Birmingham area.

The Homewood Holiday Open House started Thursday night with live music downtown. It’s a week-long version of the annual shopping event that’s designed to be a kickoff to the holiday season. Typically, it’s a one-night event that gives shoppers a chance to walk shop to shop, checking out displays, taking advantage of deals and enjoying food. Organizers were forced to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’re offering the chance at a Homewood gift card each day in exchange for three receipts from Homewood businesses.

“It’s just a fun way to kick off the holidays, get people started holiday shopping early, and especially in this COVID era, the earlier you can get started with your holiday shopping, the better,” Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, said.

In Hoover, the Moss Magic Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday. It’s a combination of two events: the Moss Rock Festival and the Magic City Art Connection. Both are art festivals, each with a different focus. They’ll showcase their art together this weekend at the Hoover Met, which will allow a lot of space for booths.

“We are requiring that visitors and all artists, volunteers are all wearing masks for entry this year,” Alex Kunzman, the event’s marketing director, said. “We’ve spaced booths further apart, we have one-way traffic, we’ve widened pedestrian pathways.”

In Birmingham, Funk Fest 2020 features big names in hip hop. This year’s concert features stars from the No Limit record label including Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker and others. It starts at Legion Field Saturday at 2 p.m.

