Wednesday is deadline to file state taxes in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Revenue said taxpayers need to file their taxes by Wednesday, July 15, to avoid penalties and late fees.

For those filing by mail, returns and payments need to be postmarked by July 15.

Since the Taxpayer Service Centers and Gordon Persons Building in Montgomery remain closed, all business needs to be done either online, by phone, or through the mail.

Electronic tax filers can visit the Alabama tax website and not only file online, but can also pay any liability using an electronic check. They can also use a credit card to pay any tax liability through one of two services (there is a convenience fee):

Official Payments Corporation – Visit their website or call (800) 272-9829 and enter Alabama Jurisdiction Code 1100.

Value Payment Systems – Visit the Value Payment Systems website.

For those filing by mail, addresses vary depending on your tax situation:

For those who are paying, returns should be sent to Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 2401, Montgomery, AL 36140-0001

For those who are receiving a tax refund, returns should be sent to Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 154, Montgomery, AL 36135-0001

For those not paying nor receiving a refund, returns should be sent to Alabama Department of Revenue, P. O. Box 327469, Montgomery, AL 36132-7469

A current Form 40V needs to be mailed with any payment as well. Mailed payments need to be sent to Alabama Income Tax, P.O. Box 327467, Montgomery, AL 36132-7467.

Additional updates will be posted on the ADOR COVID-19 page. Taxpayers can also call (334) 242-1170 for any additional questions or assistance with filing.

