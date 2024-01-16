SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Road conditions along U.S. Highway 280 improved tremendously Tuesday after the sun made its way out, but on the morning commute anyone who had to drive to work faced some slippery spots along the way.

Starting around 5:30 a.m. our CBS 42 crew found several semi-trucks get stuck by the Valleydale Rd. intersection. A Hoover Police Officer at the time said because the drivers stopped on the ice, that’s why they got stuck.

It took about an hour, but road crews worked as quick as they could to free stranded drivers to their destinations.

Kristen Hoffman hit some slippery spots on her way to work.

“It’s very scary,” Hoffman said. “I recommend if you drive in this you check your brakes before you get to a light because my brakes slid, and it was very scary.”

Austin Scott was headed to the 2024 Birmingham Boat Show.

“We drove up there because we were going to the boat show this morning, but we decided to turn around just because it was a little slick and other cars were sliding around,” Scott said.

Other drivers were not as lucky near Dunnavant Valley after hitting icy spots. We found several accidents and a jackknifed semi-trucks headed toward Birmingham. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for everyone. Kids who live by Chelsea City Hall walked from home to the hill to test their skills at sledding.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” Catherine Elizabeth Pope said. “I’ve been wanting it to snow all year.”

They did all that they could the most of the snow day.

“I love the snow and ice and it’s just fun because you get to glide and the snow gets in your face,” Isabella Sophia Pope said.

Some of them brought their own cardboard boxes to try it out.

“They tried one in the yard, the cardboard, they’ve been having a lot of fun with it,” Shannon Ballard. Anything will work in a creative mind, right?”

Everyone took a turn outside including Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“We got done helping out on 280 and we saw the kids playing,” Deputy Saunders said. “We thought we’d give it a shot. It looks fun.”