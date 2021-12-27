WEATHER AWARE: TWO Chances for Night Time Severe Weather This Week

We are entering into an unsettled weather pattern this week and everyone needs to remain weather aware. We are about to have a clash of air masses which will really stir things up as we head into the weekend.



Tuesday: The morning will start with plenty of cloud cover. There will be occasional showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Morning temps will start off warm in the 60s and highs will return to the mid 70s.





WEDNESDAY: There will be TWO rounds of active weather. One in the morning and one in the evening. The first round will feature heavier rain, and be less severe in nature. These showers will roll through shortly after midnight Wednesday morning and clear by mid morning. There will be a mid stretch that is dry and even somewhat sunny, meaning a spike in temperatures. This warm up will stimulate the atmosphere enough to instigate evening thunderstorm that will be of concern.

With the line of storms after midnight, we will need to stay WEATHER AWARE as this line will be capable of producing strong winds in excess of 60 mph and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.



WEEKEND: There will be a second storm system moving in late Saturday into Sunday morning. I believe this one will be much more organized and the dynamics will better support stronger thunderstorms. Because this will be a nocturnal event it will be very important to have a way to get weather alerts overnight. We will have another WEATHER AWARE for the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes