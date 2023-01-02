Tonight will be mostly cloudy. A few isolated sprinkles are possible. Overnight lows will be warm in the 60s.



The Storm Prediction Center has Alabama in a Slight and Enhanced risk zone for severe weather tomorrow meaning we are confident in the ingredients coming together for strong to severe storms.

The time line for Tuesday’s weather begins late morning with a few isolated showers and pop-up thunderstorms. There is plenty of warm air and there is plenty unstable air, so our best hope for lowering the severe chances later in the day, is wishing for more coverage of morning or early afternoon showers. All modes of severe weather are possible, with the focus of the most active storm late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Here is the time line of storms tomorrow. We will start with less severe weather and move to more storms and increased severe weather threat by evening. It looks like a big focus of severe weather will be later Tuesday afternoon/evening and into Wednesday.

The severe weather threat will end before sunrise Wednesday morning. We will have another cool down later this week. No where near the arctic blast we had, but it will be a little shock to the system after all these warm days we’ve had.