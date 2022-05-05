WEATHER AWARE: Tonight some strong thunderstorms are developing across West Alabama. These storms are producing significant lightning and some downpours. Not much in regard to hail and the win is staying below severe limits.





TWO ROUNDS OF STORMS: The initial line of thunderstorms is happening now. This should be ending around midnight. This line will fizzle as we lose the day time heat. The further east it gets, the less energy is will have to sustain.



The next line of thunderstorms fires back up shortly after sunrise. Models have these storm growing increasingly strong as they move east through late morning and early Afternoon in East Alabama. Primarily around the I-85 corridor between Montgomery and LaGrange, GA.







