Weather Aware Monday through Wednesday

A cold front will move across North Alabama Sunday night. It will be cloudy with a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow arriving in the evening, bringing the potential for 1-3+ inches of snow to areas along of north of Highway 278 through Tuesday morning. For Central Alabama, the main issue will be a mix of sleet and freezing rain causing icing issues along bridges and overpasses late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night will be VERY COLD with lows between 10°-15°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. This will be the coldest air of the season. We will slowly warm up on Thursday with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Models are not in agreement with another system on Friday that could bring us another round of rain or snow. Highs will be in the 30s. Look for changes in the forecast over the next few days.