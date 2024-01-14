Weekend Outlook: Sunday will have plenty of sunshine and chilly highs in the 40s.

Weather Aware Monday through Wednesday

A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. It will be cloudy with a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow arriving in the evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Monday night will have scattered snow showers. Lows will be in the lower 20s. An Arctic Blast arrives Tuesday with more snow showers.

By Tuesday Afternoon, accumulations of a dusting to an inch are possible across most of Central Alabama. North Alabama could pick up 1-3″ of snow, and far NW Alabama could pick up 3″+. The higher elevations in the NE and East Alabama could 1″+. Highs will be in the 30s in the morning and falling to the 20s by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be VERY COLD with lows between 10°-15°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. This will be the coldest air of the season. We will slowly warm up on Thursday with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Models are not in agreement with another system on Friday that could bring us another round of rain or snow. Highs will be in the 30s. Look for changes in the forecast over the next few days.