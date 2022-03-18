Friday will have a full buffet of rain and storms. The timeline starts early too. A cold front moves across Alabama Friday morning starting the day off with soaking showers that will lead to a messy morning commute. Storms begin late morning through afternoon, and that is where we have our greatest potential for severe weather.

A reminder that the percentage refers to the amount of our coverage area impacted, not the pin point location. It’s clear that we will all have rain at some point Friday. Stay Weather Aware.

Timeline of Friday’s rain and storms. Friday morning a line of heavy rain quickly moves from Mississippi into West Alabama. Initially, the greatest concern will be locally heavy amounts of rain. Fortunately, unlike Wednesday, this storm system will move quickly. By 11am, this line of showers zips across I-65 into east Alabama. While heavy rain falls from Centre to Wedowee, thunderstorms develop in West Alabama. These will be ones to watch as they could produce some rotation and golf-ball sized hail. Afternoon storms progress east through late day. The threat of showers and storms won’t come to an end until near 10pm Friday night.







Something interesting to note for Friday is this map below. This is showing where the greatest potential for instability is. Our models indicating 2pm-5pm along I-65. This unstable atmosphere seems to gain some fuel through the afternoon so it will be important to stay weather aware even AFTER the morning rain.

All types of severe weather are possible with this storm system. The greatest concerns for Friday will be the damaging winds and hail. Wind speeds exceeding 60 mph are possible with hail up to golf ball sized. A tornado cannot be ruled out, however, conditions that favor rotating storms still appear farther south, at this time. Don’t let you guard down though. We will have a variety of weather conditions tomorrow and we may all be impacted by them differently.

