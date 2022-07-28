Friday: The morning will remain quiet and dry. It gets hot fast too. Be prepared for feels like temperatures back near 100 degrees. There will be a good chance of afternoon storms Friday, but let me stress that these will be scattered.





WEATHER AWARE: A front makes it dive south and stalls between the Tennessee Valley and Central Alabama. Not everyone will see rain or hear thunder, but for those who get stormed on, could encounter locally heavy amounts of rainfall.

Saturday: The stalled front will continue to prompt showers and storms, again the main threat will be downpours. There will be a small push of showers possible mid morning, with the better coverage occurring with the daytime heating in the afternoon and continuing through the evening hours.

We will have a slight to marginal risk for flash flooding both Friday and Saturday.





Looking Ahead: We will return to a more summer-like weather pattern as we round out July and head into August. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s and we will see more diurnally driven afternoons storms, meaning the usually summer-time pop-up afternoon thunderboomers.