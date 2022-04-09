Here we go again. Yet another round of strong to severe storms are in the forecast in the middle of the week. This time, we expect storms to move in Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Stronger storms Wednesday could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and perhaps tornadoes. While the wind and tornado threat are why we have a Weather Aware in place, heavy rain will be the most widespread impact we feel Wednesday into Wednesday night, with most of us getting between 1-2 inches of rain, with some getting as much as three inches. While only a small handful of us would get what we classify as “severe weather” Wednesday evening, we should all be on guard for the potential for severe weather.

This looks to be yet another overnight event for much of Alabama. Start planning on ways to receive warnings while you sleep, and make sure you have a plan in place if a warning is issued for where you live.

Storms may not begin until the evening, and are likely to continue late into the night, past midnight.

There still remains some uncertainty in both the timing and overall threat these storms will pose, so check back for updates on the forecast over the next few days.

Rest of the Week:

Sunday’s weather looks fantastic! After a chilly morning, we finally start to warm back up. Some spots southwest of Birmingham could flirt with 80° before the day is done. Showers return Monday and Tuesday, but we don’t get a huge cool-down through the first three days of the week.





Temperatures climb into the low 80s ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. Temperatures do back off a bit Thursday and Friday behind the front. A few showers may linger around early Thursday, but most of Thursday and all of Friday look dry. A few showers and storms could return by next weekend.