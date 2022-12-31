WEATHER AWARE

TUESDAY STORMS: A strong cold front will approach the state of Alabama Tuesday morning with storms already in progress across Mississippi. Those storms will move into the state by late morning, and continue from west to east through the day. Additional storms could develop Tuesday night as the front moves through, so the window for any potential severe weather remains large, from late morning through the overnight hours, although storms are not likely to be ongoing through the entire day.

Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day, with plenty of unstable air lifting north from the Gulf of Mexico and ample wind shear being generated by the low-level jetstream.

There remains some limiting factors, though. While lift will be ample enough to support thunderstorms, it’s on the lower end of what we’d expect for a severe weather day. Still, we expect some severe storms at times Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, quarter size hail, and some localized flooding are all potential threats.

The Rest Of The Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds build in overnight, and fog is likely after midnight, dropping visibility below 1/2 mile in some spots. Lows dip into the 50s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Highs reach the low 70s both Sunday and Monday. We stay dry Sunday, but a few isolated showers are possible by Monday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers possible in the morning, but quickly drying out. Highs only reach the low 60s.

THURSDAY-THE WEEKEND: Cooler and drier air move in to round out the week. Highs drop into the 50s, and no meaningful rain is in the forecast through the second half of the week.

