Tuesday: It will be a cloudy Tuesday with limited chance for any wet weather. A few morning sprinkles are possible. Morning temps will be in the 50s and the afternoon highs will be in the low 60s.



Weather Aware Wednesday: At this time a warm front will lift across Alabama early Wednesday morning and that will produce some pre-dawn showers. Steady rainfall is expected especially north of I-20. By afternoon the cold fron arrives and that will increase instability, espescially in south west Alabama. The greatest therat for severe weather Tuesady will stay over Louisian and East Texas and by Wednesday the severe threat shifts into South Mississippi and South Alabama.

Although central will not be in the threat zone, we will have substantial rain that will likely lead to localized flooding.

Thursday in the weekend: Then bitter blast of cold air arrives after the front moves out. It will be a noticeably colder and blustery Thursday. We will have plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend.