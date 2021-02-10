‘We, as a city, have to do so much better’: BPD Chief Smith talks End of Year Crime Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith joined CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin to discuss the End of Year Crime Report in 2020.

The city of Birmingham was down 19% as far as violent crimes are concerned, however the murder rate went up 10%.

Chief Smith discussed his plans for the community.

“Each community has its own dynamics and it’s up to us in law enforcement to work with every side of the community and let people know we are there for them,” Smith said.

Watch the full video above for more.