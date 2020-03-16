1  of  11
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls City of Tuscaloosa GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Capitol Tours

Watkins Glen International postpones Opening Weekend due to Coronavirus

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International has postponed Opening Weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe it is best to take preemptive action out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our employees, the community and our loyal fans. Watkins Glen International will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as this medical event progresses. More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date as more information becomes available.

Opening Weekend was originally scheduled for April 4.

No decisions have been announced regarding Go Bowling at the Glen, Sahlen’s, or any other summer events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories