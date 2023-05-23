GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Waterville USA water park in Gulf Shores is set to open for the season this Saturday with plenty of new attractions, according to a release.

New attractions include two Top Golf Swing Suites, Splash n Strike Bowling and The Lagoon Bar. The park already has 18 waterslides, the Flowrider, a Lazy River, The Wave Pool, Nascart Go-Carts, MiniGolf, two escape rooms and plenty more.

“We are extremely excited to add Topgolf Swing Suites, Splash n Strike Bowling, and The Lagoon Bar to our extensive lineup of attractions”’, said John Turberville, general manager of Waterville USA. “This will give visitors even more to do while they spend the day at the Park.”

TopGolf Swing Suites

This new attraction includes two simulator bays where you can play several different sports including golf, baseball, football, hockey and dodgeball. Up to eight people can participate in each bay. You can rent out the spaces for businesses, parties and more as well.

Splash n Strike Bowling

This attraction will be indoors and featured two 36-foot interactive bowling lanes.

Lagoon Bar

Located just outside the amusement park on the newly renovated deck, sit back and enjoy some alcoholic beverages or a frozen drinks. You will be able to order food as well.

“We are proud to team up with Waterville USA to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in Gulf Shores,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”

Waterville USA hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online. Admission into the waterpark is $35.95.