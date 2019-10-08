Water main break in downtown Birmingham leaves Redmont Hotel without water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A water main break in downtown Birmingham has left the Redmont Hotel without service Monday evening.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Officials still don’t know the cause of the break.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama