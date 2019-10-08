Water main break in downtown Birmingham leaves Redmont Hotel without water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A water main break in downtown Birmingham has left the Redmont Hotel without service Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Officials still don’t know the cause of the break.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

