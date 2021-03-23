Water levels on Smith Lake expected to rise as severe weather approaches

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — With the severe weather expected this week, it’s not just tornados and straight-line winds that are concerning. For those living along Lewis Smith Lake, the rainfall is already doing damage.

The owner of Trident Marina, Jeff Tolbert, said he and his crew have to watch the water levels here on Smith Lake constantly because they can change by several feet in just a day. And with the rainfall over the last week, there’s already damage done to walkways.

“We have 30 docks for parking for our restaurant that are not accessible at this point because the walkway is underwater,” Tolbert said.

In the last week, water levels have risen as much as six feet. Not watching levels can damage docks if residents aren’t attentive.

“The challenges for property owners that have docks are adjusting their cable tension with rapidly rising waters,” Tolbert said. “If they don’t let the cables out, it could cause tremendous damage or even cause the docks to break loose.”

Tolbert said one inch of rain typically amounts to one foot of water. He hopes to see the levels drop off in the next week.

Alabama Power operates the dam on Smith Lake. The company recently posted an update on rising water levels: