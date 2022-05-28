LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday is National Brisket Day, and to celebrate, Buc-ee’s visited the CBS 42 Morning News.

The famous gas station chain is known for its clean bathrooms, wide array of products available to buy in-store and delicious food.

Michael Bui, the Operations District Manager for Buc-ee’s, said brisket is one of their most popular items.

“We’ve elevated our game with our food and we’re bringing Texas-style barbeque to the Southeast,” Bui told CBS 42’s Chloe Vincente.

Buc-ee’s brisket is smoked for at least 12-14 hours, and the meat is imported to the store every day. Salt and pepper are the main seasonings used to help showcase the quality and flavor of the meats.

“We let the meat speak for itself,” Bui explained.

You can watch our full interview with Buc-ee’s above.