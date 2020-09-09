WATCH: Tuscaloosa City, County Schools superintendents give update on virtual learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The superintendents of both Tuscaloosa County Schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools updated information for updating students and their families regarding how virtual learning has been progressing during the start of the school year.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria discussed plans to transition from virtual to in-person instruction while Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson talked about how virtual and in-person learning is working for the district.

LATEST POSTS