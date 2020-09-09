WATCH: Tuscaloosa City, County Schools superintendents give update on virtual learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The superintendents of both Tuscaloosa County Schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools updated information for updating students and their families regarding how virtual learning has been progressing during the start of the school year.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria discussed plans to transition from virtual to in-person instruction while Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson talked about how virtual and in-person learning is working for the district.
LATEST POSTS
- Republicans praise, Democrats criticize President Trump’s extended offshore drilling ban
- ‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- Airline workers demand relief bill as thousands face furlough in October
- Trump adds 20 names to Supreme Court candidates – including three senators