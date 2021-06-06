WATCH: Steve Flowers breaks down this past week in Alabama politics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined CBS 42’s Chloe Vincente Sunday morning to discuss a busy week for Alabama Politics.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Attorney General Steve Marshall all officially announced they would run for re-election in the 2022 Election.

“All three of the incumbents who announced this week are going to be difficult to beat, Governor Kay Ivey, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Attorney General Steve Marshall, being incumbents, will be difficult to beat in a re-election campaign, especially in a republican primary,” said Flowers.

He noted that despite some tension throughout their current terms, Gov. Ivey and Lt. Gov. Ainsworth seemed to come together for Ainsworth’s 2022 campaign rally on Friday.

Ivey was in attendance as he announced his run for re-election.

You can watch the full interview with political analyst Steve Flowers above.