BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each year, June 15 is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Drew Miller joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to discuss ways that Regions Bank is attempting to help people recognize and stop senior financial exploitation. Miller also talks about signs to watch out for to avoid being scammed.

Regions Bank has a list of resources available online to provide additional information on elder financial abuse and what you can do to protect yourself.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.