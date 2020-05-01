WATCH LIVE: Virtual jazz concert with saxophonist Vann Burchfield hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Birmingham are hosting a free Facebook Live concert Friday evening with one of Alabama’s shining stars, saxophonist Vann Burchfield.

Burchfield will play in a virtual concert streamed live on the BBBS of Greater Birmingham Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. Happy hour, anyone?

Burchfield, a longtime professional muscian, has played four times in the White House, released multiple records, and traveled the world. Don’t miss this opportunity to be entertained by one of the top jazz musicians in the country!

The virtual concert is free but also serves as a fundraiser for BBBS, a youth mentoring program that pair children in need of positive influences with adult role models. This partnership allows the children to learn right from wrong, to promote positive self-esteem, and to help lead them down the road productive members of their community.

If you would like to donate to the BBBS to help support their cause, you can find their Venmo information here.

