WATCH: UAB provides updates regarding the re-entry plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D., and School of Medicine Dean Selwyn Vickers, M.D., will hold a question and answer session Friday afternoon to provide an update on the university’s re-entry plan.
Students began moving in on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and classes begin on Monday, Aug. 24.
For more information visit UAB.edu.
