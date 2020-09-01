WATCH LIVE: US Army ‘Salute to Service’ jumps for health care workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black Daggers Salute to Healthcare Workers
Courtesy: Army Recruiting Battalion Montgomery Facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Recruiting Command will be saluting local health care workers with an aerial demonstration by the Black Daggers.

The Black Daggers are the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Their mission is to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of Army Special Operations community relations and recruiting.

The Black Daggers will be making three jumps throughout the day at Grandview Medical Center at 10 a.m., the UAB Hospital at 1 p.m., and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center at 4 p.m.

Tune in right for the livestream at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page