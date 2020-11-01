Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday holding three events across the state. He is expected to stay in Pennsylvania through Election Day.

President Trump braved flurries and a stiff wind chill as he rallied thousands of supporters in Michigan.

Trump took the stage Sunday in Washington Township and told the crowd: “It’s freezing out here.”

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Democrat Joe Biden was in the state Saturday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among Black voters.

Trump expressed confidence and said of Biden, “I don’t think he knows he’s losing.”

It’s the first stop of Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign.

In Philadelphia, Biden rallied the support of Black voters.

“Pennsylvania is critical in this election. It’s time to breathe some life back into this country,” Biden said. “We’re going to have to deliver social justice in America.”

Biden also promised that if elected president he would work in the interest of the people.

“I will work just as hard for those who support me and those who don’t. There will be no red states or blue states, there will only be the United States of America,” Biden said.

More than 92 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

