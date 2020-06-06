WATCH LIVE: Hoover protest underway

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening now in Hoover there is a crowd of people peacefully protesting and speaking.

One demonstrator begins talking and gives insight on her experiences in society dealing with racism and discrimination. She has a message for others:

“I’m here to tell you that being black does not make you a criminal.”

Another protester takes the mic and begins to reflect on other police brutality incidents from the past and says, “You are not alone, we are going to keep fighting.”

