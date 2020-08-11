WATCH: Woodfin to give update on Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin will hold a news conference to give an update on the Birmingham Promise and to remind parents and students about a Birmingham Promise virtual town hall meeting that will take place at 6 p.m.

Birmingham City Schools seniors are the only ones eligible to take part in the Birmingham Promise. The program is the city’s initiative to provide scholarships and apprenticeships.

According to Woodfin, the program seeks to give options for apprenticeships for work opportunities and tuition-free education for two-year or four-year state and public universities.

Woodfin is encouraging high school seniors to visit the Birmingham Promise website to apply and to fill out their FASFA.

Requirements for the Birmingham Promise:

Apply or be accepted by a public-two year or four-year Alabama college before graduating high school

Completed FASFA

Those who take part in the Birmingham Promise must live in Birmingham city limits and graduate from one of the city’s seven high schools.

To apply for the Birmingham Promise, click here.

