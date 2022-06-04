BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alyssia Knox, executive director of Leaders of Excellence sat down with CBS 42 News Anchor Lillian Lalo to discuss a career fair that the organization is hosting Saturday.

Leaders of Excellence is a program that helps at-risk youth with tasks like managing finances, getting into college and beginning internships.

The career fair will feature over 25 employers. It will be held at the Birmingham Central Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.