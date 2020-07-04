WATCH: How a farmer picks the perfect watermelon for the Fourth of July

DELLWOOD, MO. (KTVI) - Officer Lekamp and Corporal Jost of the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call on Monday that, quite frankly, put them in a tight spot.

Michael and Sharon McClintock's dog Miss Daisy Mae fell into the sewer in front of their home and was stuck down there for hours. The couple was having their floors redone and left the door open so the workers could enter and exit freely. Miss Daisy Mae, who is 15 years old, blind, and deaf, moseyed out the front door, walked down to the street, and fell right in.