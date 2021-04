Aerial view of the baseball fields at the Hoover Met Complex, added as part of an expansion in 2017-18.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This afternoon at 1 p.m., the World Games is slated to make an announcement at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The complex will be a venue to host softball games for the World Games 2022.

World Games C.E.O. Nick Sellers along with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Team USA softball member Haylie McCleney will be there to make the official announcement.

