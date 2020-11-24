WATCH: Homewood Police, community members with disabilities shoot hoops

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s one of the biggest games in Alabama all year – no not the Iron Bowl..

Players from The Exceptional Foundation break out into the festivities.

The pickup basketball game between the players from The Exceptional Foundation and the Homewood Police Department.

In typical 2020 fashion, the competition needed to be reformatted for safety.

An Exceptional Foundation member watches from a safe social distance with a mask on.

“We decided to do a skills competition,” Robbie Lee, Public Relations Director for The Exceptional Foundation. “So we did a dunk contest, a three-point contest.”

The match-up is a tradition that’s stood for years. We spoke to dunk competition finalist Seth Bokatzian for post-game comment.

Bokatzian guards another player on the basketball court.

“We won,” he said. “We at The Exceptional Foundation beat the officers.”

Bokatzian had a killer day. Regardless of his success on the court today, he’s keeping his priorities straight.

“Mom, I love you from the bottom of my heart,” he said proudly. “I will see you this afternoon at 3:30.”

Per tradition, officers spent Tuesday morning at the foundation’s headquarters in Homewood. Officers we spoke to said the day brings out some healthy competition too…a day that officers wouldn’t mind more often.

Homewood Police Officers show perfect score while judging the Slam Dunk Competition.

“It’s fun not to worry about chasing the bad guys or writing tickets,” Patrol Lieutenant Andrew Didcoct with the Homewood Police Department said. “Just out here relaxing – the officers enjoy it.”

Homewood Police Officers cheer on their friends from The Exceptional Foundation.

The enthusiasm in the gym was palpable. Just as palpable as the support Homewood officers showed their Exceptional Foundation friends.

LATEST POSTS