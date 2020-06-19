Happy Father’s Day from CBS 42!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happy Father’s Day!

We at CBS 42 wanted to hand Birminghamians of all ages the mic to hear what they’ve learned from their dads or dad figures.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events