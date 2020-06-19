Happy Father’s Day from CBS 42!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happy Father’s Day!
We at CBS 42 wanted to hand Birminghamians of all ages the mic to hear what they’ve learned from their dads or dad figures.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!
