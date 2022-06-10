MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was closing time at a Bradenton Dollar General last Tuesday when employees noticed a rather unusual customer roaming around the store. It wasn’t attempting to steal items or causing any commotion. It didn’t even stand on two legs.

“So, he just walked in?” a Bradenton Police Officer asked one of the store’s employees, referencing a nearly 140 pound dog that was roaming the store after hours.

“Yeah, like ‘hey I’m here to go grab something’ and then he really just walked the whole store,” the employee can be heard saying on police body camera video.

Deputies said the 135 pound dog, named Bentley, broke through a gate and walked a few blocks to the store on Manatee Avenue West where it spent a few hours browsing.

Bradenton Police photo

Bentley’s owner realized he was missing and was grateful the store and officers looked after him.

“Fortunately, Bentley does have a microchip – or maybe a megachip,” the police department jokingly added.