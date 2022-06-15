BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Each year, June 15 is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

FBI Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Matt Tootle, joined the CBS 42 Morning News to help raise awareness of the abuse, neglect, and fraud schemes committed against older Americans.

Tootle discussed some of the most common scams targeting adults over the age of 60:

Romance scam: Criminals pose as interested romantic partners on social media or dating websites in order to obtain money from the victim.

Tech support scam: Criminals pose as technology support representatives and offer to fix non-existent computer issues, such as computer viruses or hacked accounts.

Grandparent Scam: Criminals pose as a relative, usually a child or grandchild, claiming to be in immediate financial need.

Governmental impersonation scam: Criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to pay.

In 2021, over 1,100 Alabama seniors reported being victims of elder fraud with losses of over $17 million.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, contact the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. You can also contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311 or file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.