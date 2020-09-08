WATCH: Cullman celebrates Labor Day with their annual Sweet Taters Festival

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Let’s go to the sweet taters festival! CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler visited Cullman’s Sweet Tater Festival. It’s the area’s annual celebration held on Labor Day at Smith Lake Park.
