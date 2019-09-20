WATCH: Car smashes into a mall, causing panicked shoppers to run

SCHAUMBURG, IL – A car smashes into a mall almost hitting several people inside.

Authorities say an SUV smashed into Woodfield Mall, drove down the main hallway, slamming into a kiosk and stores, sending panicked shoppers scrambling for safety.

A Schaumburg police official says no shots were fired. The driver is in custody.

There is video on social media showing the SUV driving into the mall. The user says, “This is not happening right now!”

Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and that police have placed the driver into custody.



A door located in the Sears store is shattered, due to the car.

According to witnesses, the driver drove over a kiosk and then hit the Forever 21 store. The then ran out of the SUV and was caught by police.

People could be seen running and taking shelter in several stores as the car drove through the mall.

Several people in the mall, say they heard gunshots but Police say no guns were fired. The mall has been evacuated as emergency crews and law enforcement work to clear the scene.

No word on any injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.