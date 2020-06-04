WATCH: Birmingham Zoo reopens next week, conversation with CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A week from Thursday, the Birmingham Zoo will be opening its gates to the public for the first time since mid-March. Closures resulted from the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Your first experience back will look a little different, however. Visitors will be socially distanced – asking guests to keep the length of an alligator or lion. They will also be following a one-way path throughout the park. Accommodations can be made for guests who need to get off the path for various reasons.

“You’re going to see all the animal exhibits you normally would see from the pathway. The only things you can’t see are the predator building, primate building or reptile building. We also will not have the rides operational at this time,” Birmingham Zoo CEO Chris Pfefferkorn said.

Pfefferkorn says they’ll see everything they normally would, but with a few things that’ll remain closed for now.

He also says the zoo will only be allowing the zoo capacity to reach about 25%.

The Birmingham Zoo will be open to membership holders and those who donated to the Emergency Animal Fund on June 8 and open to the public on June 11.

LATEST POSTS