Birmingham Police investigating shooting on Jefferson Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the west side of the city.

According to Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD, a little after 2 p.m. the shooting happened at 27th Street Southwest and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to UAB hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, there is not a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page