Birmingham Police investigating shooting on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation on the west side of the city.
According to Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD, a little after 2 p.m. the shooting happened at 27th Street Southwest and Jefferson Avenue.
Police say the victim was taken to UAB hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, there is not a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.
