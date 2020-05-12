WATCH: Autopsy reports Ahmaud Arbery shot three times, twice in chest; man who recorded shooting speaks

(WIAT, CNN & CBS) — Autopsy results have been released for the black man who was fatally shot by two white men while he was jogging in Brunswick, Ga.

Authorities say the incident happened months ago, back on February 23rd. And the long-delay in arrests sparked outrage across the entire United States. According to CNN, the autopsy results show that 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest.

The autopsy reports found Arbery was grazed on his right wrist by one bullet and was hit in the chest by two other bullets. Authorities say that there were no signs of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Investigators say the 25-year-old was jogging in a neighborhood when he was followed, chased, and shot.

Greg McMichael and his son, Travis were arrested Thursday, May 7, and face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. According to the Glynn County police report, Gregory McMichael says that he thought Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins.

The investigation into Arbery’s shooting death was drastically altered by William “Roddie’ Bryan.

Authorities say that Bryan recorded the video that shows the confrontation and the gunshots that led to Arbery’s death in South Georgia. Speaking for the first time since the shooting, Bryan says, “If there wasn’t tape then we wouldn’t have known what happened….or y’all wouldn’t but I would.”

During an interview with Bryan, the man who authorities say recorded Arbery running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, says that he has nothing to do with the killing. While speaking to the media for the first time, Bryan says, “I hope that it, in the end, brings justice to the family and peace to the family.”

When asked if he was scared while witnessing the tragic shooting, Bryan says, “Yes, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t scared. If that’s what they wanted to do was to scare me, they’ve scared me.”



Bryan goes on to say, “I am very sorry for the family, I pray for them every night as well as my own family.”

According to a police report in Glynn County, Greg McMichael told an investigator that Bryan was involved in trying to block Arbery during the confrontation. Bryan’s lawyer disputes that saying, “There is no relationship whatsoever between Roddie and the McMichaels.”

GBI is investigating Bryan to determine if he will also face charges.

Less than three days after the video was posted online, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Travis McMichael and his father Greg.

The case has sparked protests and calls for justice, even reaching the White House. President Trump spoke about the tragic shooting of Arbery saying, “I’m speaking to many people about it. He looked – I saw the picture of him in his tuxedo. It was so beautiful. He looks like a wonderful young guy.”

The Department of Justice is working to determine whether the fatal shooting of Arbery should be charged as a Federal Hate Crime.

